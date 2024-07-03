Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.24

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and traded as high as $15.49. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 4,284 shares trading hands.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

