Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.23

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.19 ($0.02), with a volume of 10463938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Kendrick Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.49.

Insider Activity

In other Kendrick Resources news, insider Colin Bird acquired 1,750,000 shares of Kendrick Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,135.09). Insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kendrick Resources

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

Featured Stories

