KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,453 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 297,381 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.
Patrick Industries Price Performance
PATK traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $109.10. 145,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,402. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66.
Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 32.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.
Patrick Industries Profile
Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.
