KFG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,649 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.69. 736,572 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.