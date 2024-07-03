KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September accounts for 1.0% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 4.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,909,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 106,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:USEP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. 5,680 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.