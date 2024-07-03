KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $789,000 Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 114,572 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,333,000 after buying an additional 71,133 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.72. 1,059,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,786. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $90.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,458 shares of company stock worth $6,235,714. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

