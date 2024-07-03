KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 235 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,829. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.