KFG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.33.

Clorox Trading Down 0.7 %

CLX stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.