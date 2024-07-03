KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

KFG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lakeland Financial worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,395,000 after buying an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 73,045 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $31,015.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.59. 96,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,972. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.47 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.10 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.04%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

