KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

KFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,353.69. 71,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,003. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,405.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1,296.35. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,535.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.69 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,267.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

