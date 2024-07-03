KFG Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.43 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 54,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.87. 4,682,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,621,511. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

