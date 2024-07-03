KFG Wealth Management LLC Takes $520,000 Position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANJ)

KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $520,000.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JANJ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. 1,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,816. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.89.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (JANJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

