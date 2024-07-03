KFG Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

KFG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,770. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.23 and a one year high of $94.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.