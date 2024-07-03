Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,785 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,612,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.97. 4,941,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,997,488. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

