Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.40 and a 200 day moving average of $124.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

