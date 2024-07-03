Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.61. 164,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,267. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.40.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

