Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

