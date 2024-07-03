Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after buying an additional 6,394,978 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,776,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after buying an additional 2,545,589 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,894,000 after buying an additional 2,381,867 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,405,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,047,000 after buying an additional 2,229,581 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. 1,692,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,536,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

