Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Knife River

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter worth about $40,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,004,000 after acquiring an additional 503,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,221,000 after acquiring an additional 450,574 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,138,000 after acquiring an additional 373,359 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 4,029.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 251,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 245,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of KNF opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38. Knife River has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $83.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($516.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Knife River will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNF. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

