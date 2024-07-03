Kooth (LON:KOO) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 590 ($7.46) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.54% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Kooth from GBX 565 ($7.15) to GBX 580 ($7.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.
