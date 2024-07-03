Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Up 4.6%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 29,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 223,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -330.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 56,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also

