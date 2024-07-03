L7 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $200,194.71 (LSD)

L7 (LSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One L7 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, L7 has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. L7 has a market cap of $200,194.71 and $1.55 million worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

L7 Token Profile

L7 was first traded on July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global. L7’s official website is www.l7dex.finance.

L7 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.75821542 USD and is up 10.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,422,397.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade L7 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase L7 using one of the exchanges listed above.

