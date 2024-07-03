Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Roth Mkm

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s previous close.

LAKE has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. 25,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,339. The firm has a market cap of $163.25 million, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 5.39. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Jenkins purchased 2,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $49,998.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

