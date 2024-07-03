Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $145.28

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$145.28 and traded as high as C$157.00. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$154.41, with a volume of 2,804 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAS.A shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$182.00 price target on Lassonde Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LAS.A

Lassonde Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

About Lassonde Industries

The company has a market capitalization of C$475.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$145.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.