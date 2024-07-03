Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Trading Down 13.3%

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.60. 2,146,973 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 694,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.
Leagold Mining Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$740.70 million and a P/E ratio of -10.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14.
Leagold Mining Company Profile
Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Leagold Mining
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Leagold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leagold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.