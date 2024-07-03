Leeward Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 558.9% in the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 43,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 36,708 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,231,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,101,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. 1,701,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,525. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.