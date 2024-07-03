Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys 4,094 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. 2,498,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

