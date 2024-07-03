Leeward Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AJG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.63. The stock had a trading volume of 412,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,519. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $212.39 and a 1 year high of $266.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

