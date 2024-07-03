Leeward Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NVO stock traded down $3.87 on Wednesday, hitting $139.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,455,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.