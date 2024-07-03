Leeward Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.71. 2,811,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,272. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average of $107.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

