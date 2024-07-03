Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 58 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $936.84. The stock had a trading volume of 165,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,354. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $955.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $866.22. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $484.02 and a 12-month high of $1,106.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.44.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

