Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Short Interest Update

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 588,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Leonardo DRS Stock Performance
Shares of DRS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. 186,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,861. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63.
Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.
About Leonardo DRS
Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.
