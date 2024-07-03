Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Short Interest Update

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 588,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of DRS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. 186,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,861. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,447 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 5,608.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 943,900 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,795,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 537,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 399,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,180,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after buying an additional 290,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

