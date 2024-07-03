Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Down 6.2%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 1,206,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,645,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

LESL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

The stock has a market cap of $672.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 160,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Leslie’s by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

