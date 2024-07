Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Shares Down 10.7%

Shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Free Report) were down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 2,151,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 608,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Lexaria Bioscience Trading Down 10.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries.

