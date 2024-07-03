Lido Staked ETH Price Tops $3,300.02 on Top Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion and approximately $44.02 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $3,300.02 or 0.05482894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,738,881 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,719,654.14653573. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,355.11053883 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $36,222,278.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

