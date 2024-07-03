Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Invests $230,000 in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 188,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 61,249 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,435,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after buying an additional 26,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Roth Capital lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Perion Network Stock Performance

PERI traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. 424,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,344. The company has a market cap of $402.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 13.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

