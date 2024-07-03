Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Makes New $409,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $175.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,576. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.76.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

Read Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.