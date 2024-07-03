Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,794,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Futu by 889.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 197,683 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $8,933,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 597,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 112,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,286. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $81.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. CLSA upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FUTU

Futu Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.