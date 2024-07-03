Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,606 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Tapestry accounts for 0.7% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,022. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

