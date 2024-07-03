Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after acquiring an additional 590,113 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,500,000 after acquiring an additional 467,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,625,000 after acquiring an additional 377,019 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.5 %

BJ traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $86.08. 700,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,150. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

