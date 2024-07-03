Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.76. 119,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $107.06.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.