Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LECO. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.29.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $185.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,856,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,129,000 after acquiring an additional 121,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $336,627,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 687,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,578,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

