Linear (LINA) Achieves Market Cap of $58.67 Million

Linear (LINA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $58.67 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,323,791,189 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear (LINA) is the native utility token of the Linear platform, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is a decentralized, cross-chain compatible protocol designed to create, trade, and manage synthetic assets. LINA tokens are used for governance, collateral for minting synthetic assets, and staking within the platform’s liquidity pools. Linear (LINA) was founded by Kevin Tai and Drey Ng in September 2020.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

