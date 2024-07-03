Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $2.82 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $46.96 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,019,981 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,990,028.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0036517 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $66.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.