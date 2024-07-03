Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $2.82 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $46.96 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,019,981 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,990,028.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0036517 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $66.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

