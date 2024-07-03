Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.20 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.60 ($0.49). 52 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.49).

Livermore Investments Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market cap of £63.83 million, a P/E ratio of -293.08 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.26.

About Livermore Investments Group

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

