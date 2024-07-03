Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 54

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 54 ($0.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 56.83 ($0.72).

Shares of LLOY traded up GBX 0.94 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 55.88 ($0.71). 116,976,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,526,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.73. The stock has a market cap of £35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 57.39 ($0.73).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

