Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 54

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 54 ($0.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 56.83 ($0.72).
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
