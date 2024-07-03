Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Shares Down 1.2%

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.10 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.53). 25,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 67,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.54).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.14) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Lords Group Trading
Lords Group Trading Stock Down 0.8 %
Lords Group Trading Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Lords Group Trading’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Lords Group Trading’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.
Lords Group Trading Company Profile
Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lords Group Trading
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.