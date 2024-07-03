Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Shares Down 1.2%

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.10 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.53). 25,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 67,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.54).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.14) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,165.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Lords Group Trading’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Lords Group Trading’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

