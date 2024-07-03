LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 121.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

