MAGA (MAGA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.90 Million

MAGA (MAGA) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One MAGA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAGA has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar. MAGA has a total market capitalization of $76.90 million and approximately $45.00 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAGA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MAGA Profile

MAGA’s genesis date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip.

Buying and Selling MAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00020446 USD and is down -14.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $32,301,414.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.