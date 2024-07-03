Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.94

The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.94 and last traded at $47.94, with a volume of 841350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $543.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51.

Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

